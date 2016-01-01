Dr. Duc Dang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinh Duc Dang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dinh Duc Dang, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Thibodaux, LA.
Dr. Duc Dang works at
Locations
Bayou Oncology Specialists608 N Acadia Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 493-4346
Thibodaux Regional Health System602 N Acadia Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 493-4338
Hospital Affiliations
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dinh Duc Dang, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
