Dr. Ding Lam, MD

Pediatrics
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ding Lam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Lam works at LAM DING MD OFFICE in Monterey Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Ding S Lam MD Inc
    600 N Garfield Ave Ste 101, Monterey Park, CA 91754 (626) 571-6736

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Administrative Physical
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Administrative Physical
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ding Lam, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese
    • 1477523264
    Education & Certifications

    • THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ding Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lam works at LAM DING MD OFFICE in Monterey Park, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lam’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

