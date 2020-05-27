See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Dineshkumar Patel, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
38 years of experience

Dr. Dineshkumar Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at ADVANCED ENDOCRINOLOGY & METABOLISM PC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Advanced Endocrinology & Metabolism PC
    3811 E Bell Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 787-1830

  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    May 27, 2020
    easy to set up appointments. appointments always on time. staff very friendly. Dr Patel is very knowledgable
    Sara Arroyo — May 27, 2020
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1396739785
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center
    • Interfaith Medical Center
    • Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University
    • Grade 12th High School
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Dr. Dineshkumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at ADVANCED ENDOCRINOLOGY & METABOLISM PC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

