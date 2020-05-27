Dr. Dineshkumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dineshkumar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dineshkumar Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Advanced Endocrinology & Metabolism PC3811 E Bell Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 787-1830
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
easy to set up appointments. appointments always on time. staff very friendly. Dr Patel is very knowledgable
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1396739785
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University
- Grade 12th High School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
