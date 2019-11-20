Dr. Thawrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinesh Thawrani, MD
Dr. Dinesh Thawrani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Thawrani works at
Joint and Spine Center2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 791-5200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Christ Hospital Orthopedic Associates III LLC4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 110, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 791-5200
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Primary Care Bridgetown Rd5885 Harrison Ave Ste 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 791-5200
Total knee replacement two weeks ago. Almost no pain. Can walk without help other knee scheduled very soon very happy with way the timely way he handled everything.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1659506467
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
