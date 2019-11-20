See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Dinesh Thawrani, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (1)
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dinesh Thawrani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Thawrani works at Caity A Burke in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joint and Spine Center
    2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 791-5200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Christ Hospital Orthopedic Associates III LLC
    4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 110, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 791-5200
  3. 3
    The Christ Hospital Physicians - Primary Care Bridgetown Rd
    5885 Harrison Ave Ste 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 791-5200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Dinesh Thawrani, MD
About Dr. Dinesh Thawrani, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • 24 years of experience
  • English
  • 1659506467
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thawrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Thawrani works at Caity A Burke in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Thawrani’s profile.

Dr. Thawrani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thawrani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thawrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thawrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

