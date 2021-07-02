Dr. Dinesh Telang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Telang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinesh Telang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dinesh Telang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.20952 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 771-4820
Michigan Healthcare Professionals-Comprehensive Urology37555 Garfield Rd Ste 110, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Directions (586) 773-6300
Michigan Healthcare Professionals-Comprehensive Urology18325 E 10 Mile Rd Ste 200, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 773-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Dr Telang and his staff are extremely professional. They made me feel very comfortable by answering my questions regarding my bladder cancer. I’m cancer free and am extremely grateful for the care he and his staff provided.
About Dr. Dinesh Telang, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1265498117
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Telang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Telang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Telang has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Kidney Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Telang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Telang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Telang.
