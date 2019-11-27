Dr. Dinesh Talwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinesh Talwar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dinesh Talwar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Talwar works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Neurosciences2450 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 326-2661
-
2
Children's Clinic Rehabilitation Svs2600 N Wyatt Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 324-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Talwar?
Dr Talwar is a loving, intelligent, patient doctor. He has made all the correct moves for my daughter. He has provided terrific, skilled care for her since 2004. He was there from birth , through many rough years. In those early years we wouldn’t have made it without his intuituve decisions. We have him to thank For seizure control . There really is not another doctor like him !!!
About Dr. Dinesh Talwar, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1831168566
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talwar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talwar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talwar works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Talwar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talwar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.