Overview

Dr. Dinesh Singh, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Smilow Pain Management in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.