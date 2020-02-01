See All Cardiologists in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Dinesh Singal, MD

Cardiology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dinesh Singal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center|U Rochester

Dr. Singal works at Cardio Metabolic Institute in Somerset, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ and Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nj Comprehensive Epilepsy Center
    51 Veronica Ave # 206, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 548-5795
  2. 2
    Cardio Metabolic Institute
    620 Cranbury Rd Ste 207, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 630-1339
  3. 3
    Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders of N.J., PC
    294 Applegarth Rd Ste A, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 322-5717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Dinesh Singal, MD

  • Cardiology
  • English
  • 1548266125
Education & Certifications

  • Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center|U Rochester
  • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
  • All India Inst Med Scis
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dinesh Singal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Singal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Singal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Singal has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Singal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

