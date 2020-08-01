Dr. Dinesh Samant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinesh Samant, MD
Dr. Dinesh Samant, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital and San Dimas Community Hospital.
Locations
Cardiology Medical Group of San Gabriel Valley Inc.625 E Badillo St, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 915-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- San Dimas Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Samant diagnosed and treated my condition with speed, effectiveness courtesy and kindness. He communicated often to my family when they need it most.
About Dr. Dinesh Samant, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samant has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Samant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.