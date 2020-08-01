Overview

Dr. Dinesh Samant, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital and San Dimas Community Hospital.



Dr. Samant works at Cardiology Medical Group in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.