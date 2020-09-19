Overview

Dr. Dinesh Rao, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at Advanced Urology Institute in Ocala, FL with other offices in Oxford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.