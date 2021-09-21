Dr. Dinesh Raju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinesh Raju, MD
Overview
Dr. Dinesh Raju, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
Gwinnett Clinic475 Philip Blvd Ste 200, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 226-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raju was the best doctor I've seen in years. He truly cares about his patients. He spent so much time with me, let my daughter zoom into the visit and was so respectful and had a great bedside manner. I felt VERY cared for and I felt like I was in good hands. I never felt the need to write a review but he truly deserved MY time to make a review.
About Dr. Dinesh Raju, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raju has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raju has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Sleep Apnea and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Raju. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.