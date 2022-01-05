Dr. Dinesh Pubbi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pubbi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinesh Pubbi, MD
Overview
Dr. Dinesh Pubbi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Government Medical College|Government Medical College, Guru Nanak Dev University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Flagler Hospital.
Locations
First Coast Heart & Vascular Center100 Whetstone Pl Ste 102, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 788-7380Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
First Coast Heart & Vascular Center - Palm Coast14 Office Park Dr Ste 1, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 260-5734Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
First Coast Heart & Vascular Center4565 US Highway 17 Ste 106, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 640-4138Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Pubbi, and First Coast Heart & Vascular for all your Heart issues. I am 68 years old and had Afib, with my heart beating at a constant 250 beats per minute. Every 3rd breath was a struggle, and I got winded very easy. I was always very active before, and this was not the way I wanted to live my life going forward. I went into Flagler hospital for my Ablation Surgery with Dr. Pubbi, and after 5 hours could breath normal again. After a few days recovery I was 100% back to being myself! I saw Dr.Pubbi (6 weeks) after my surgery, he said I looked great, and that there might be a possibility of getting off of some of my heart meds. That was the greatest news! First Coast Heart & Vascular has leading Surgeons and the latest Heart Technology. Thank you Dr. Pubbi, and First Coast Heart & Vascular for Changing my Quality of Life! Paul C. Honour
About Dr. Dinesh Pubbi, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1861454423
Education & Certifications
- FGTB Hospital|Sinai Samaritan Med Center
- Government Medical College|Government Medical College, Guru Nanak Dev University
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
