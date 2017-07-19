Overview

Dr. Dinesh Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Bombay, King Edward Memorial Hospital and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange County Global Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Pacific Cardiovascular Associates Medical Group, Inc. in Orange, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA, Anaheim, CA and Placentia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.