Overview

Dr. Dinesh Kapur, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Day Kimball Hospital.



Dr. Kapur works at Eastern Connecticut Hem/Onc in Norwich, CT with other offices in Plainfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.