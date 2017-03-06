Overview

Dr. Dinesh Kalra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Baylor



Dr. Kalra works at Rush Cardiology - Chicago in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.