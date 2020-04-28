Dr. Dinesh Kalaria, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinesh Kalaria, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dinesh Kalaria, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Vaishampayan Meml Med Coll and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Kalaria works at
Locations
Dinesh S Kalaria MD217 Washington Heights Med Ctr, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 876-3033
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The Best physician I have ever seen. He is a caring physician with an easy going manner. He's easy to talk to, and takes the time to explain his findings.
About Dr. Dinesh Kalaria, MB BS
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1679542146
Education & Certifications
- Baltimore USPHS Hosp
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Vaishampayan Meml Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalaria has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalaria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalaria works at
Dr. Kalaria has seen patients for Mitral Valve Prolapse, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalaria. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.