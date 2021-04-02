Dr. Dinesh Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinesh Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dinesh Jain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from All India Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Suburban Gastroenterology, Ltd.1243 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-6450Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
While some people put off doing their colonoscopy, I don't mind. Dr. Jain and his staff at Suburban GI are as professional as they get. Always putting your mind at ease and even following up with you after a procedure.
About Dr. Dinesh Jain, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1003857103
Education & Certifications
- Finch-Chicago Med Sch
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences
- Delhi U
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jain speaks Hindi.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.