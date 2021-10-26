Dr. Dinesh Goyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinesh Goyal, MD
Dr. Dinesh Goyal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Goyal works at
Eye Care Associates PA825 Nicollet Mall Ste 2000, Minneapolis, MN 55402 Directions (612) 338-4861
Eye Care Associates PA710 E 24th St Ste 201, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 871-0100
Eye Care Associates PA4001 Stinson Blvd Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55421 Directions (612) 788-1621
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Goyal is very attentive, thorough, and provides exception care. I am 88 years old and still have unusual athletic ability. This past year, however, I was sidelined with retinal disorders (both eyes), macula endema, elevated eye pressure, misalignment of eyelashes, blepharitis,and cataracts (requiring surgery). After extensive and persevering care from Dr. Goyal, I now again have excellent vision which enables me to return to playing pickleball (with much younger players) almost every day.
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1093718892
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Goyal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goyal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goyal has seen patients for Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goyal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Goyal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.