Dr. Dinesh Dhanaraj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dinesh Dhanaraj, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Dhanaraj works at
Locations
Princeton Bone and Joint5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 100, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 750-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dinesh Dhanaraj is a great surgeon. I recently fully ruptured my distal biceps tendon. He repaired it on 8/11/2021 using the Endo Button technique. It’s very common with this surgery to have some temporary nerve damage, but I have absolutely none. I attribute that to Dr. Dhanaraj’s surgical skill. During my initial consultation, He explained to me all of my options , the risks involved, and did not push me into surgery, though I elected to have it. He has a calm, confident, and pleasant personality, and was considerate enough to take time out of his busy schedule to personally call me 2 days post op just to check how i was doing. I’m really glad I chose him as my surgeon, and I would not hesitate to recommend him to my family and friends. He’s a great guy.
About Dr. Dinesh Dhanaraj, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1093982654
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital/University of Pennsylvania
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- NYU Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- University of California At Berkeley
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
