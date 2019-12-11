Dr. Dinesh Chawla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chawla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinesh Chawla, MD
Overview
Dr. Dinesh Chawla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Highland Hospital.
Locations
Chawla MD Dinesh1992 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 442-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It is true that the visit is ling with mostly waiting, and the surroundings are not aesthetically designed, but these things can be changed if they are critical to having a good doctor. These are not. The Dr is kind and careful, thoroughly knowledgeable about his speciality.
About Dr. Dinesh Chawla, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chawla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chawla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chawla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chawla speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chawla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chawla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chawla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chawla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.