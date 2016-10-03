Overview

Dr. Dinesh Bhambhvani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Lokmanya Tilak Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Bhambhvani works at Dinesh Bhambhvani,md in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.