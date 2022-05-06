Dr. Dinesh Bahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinesh Bahl, MD
Overview
Dr. Dinesh Bahl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.
Dr. Bahl works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Retina Consultants PA1700 Curie Dr Ste 2100, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 532-3912
-
2
The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus1625 Medical Center Dr Fl 1, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 747-2702
-
3
Southwest Retina Consultants3900 E Lohman Ave Ste B, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-4774Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Southwest Retina Consultants11331 James Watt Dr Bldg 200, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (205) 325-8620
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bahl?
I’ve been under the care of Dr. Bahl for more than 10 years for Chronic, non infectious, idiopathic Uvitis. He is caring and patient and he has worked tirelessly to keep my condition under control. He takes extra steps to make sure he sees me in Las Cruces so I don’t have to travel to El Paso to his main office. He has been a God send to. I highly recommend Dr Danish Bahl, without reservation.
About Dr. Dinesh Bahl, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295837466
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bahl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bahl works at
Dr. Bahl has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bahl speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.