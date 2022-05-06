Overview

Dr. Dinesh Bahl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.



Dr. Bahl works at Southwest Retina Consultants PA in El Paso, TX with other offices in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.