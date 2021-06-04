Overview

Dr. Dinesh Agnihotri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Downtown Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Agnihotri works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.