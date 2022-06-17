See All Cardiologists in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Dines Das, MD

Cardiology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dines Das, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences|University of Calcutta and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.

Dr. Das works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud
    901 E Oak St Ste A, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 987-2953
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital

Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 17, 2022
    Best doctor I’ve ever had One I can say truly cares about his patients. He sits and hears you out and makes sure your health is truly his concern,
    Milly — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Dines Das, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1942281944
    Education & Certifications

    • Howard|Jackson Memorial Hospital|University Miami School Med
    • Howard University Hospital|Toledo Hospital
    • Maulana Azad Med College
    • Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences|University of Calcutta
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dines Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Das has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Das works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Das’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Das, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Das appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

