Overview

Dr. Dinee Riley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lilburn, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Riley works at Emory at Lilburn Primary Care in Lilburn, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.