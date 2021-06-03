Dr. Dinamarie Garcia-Banigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Banigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinamarie Garcia-Banigan, MD
Overview
Dr. Dinamarie Garcia-Banigan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia-Morehouse School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Lahey Medical Center, Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 538-4674
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with the level of care. She listens to patients. She often runs late, but that is not a problem for me. She runs late because she gives patients all the time they need to ask questions, get answers and consider the pros and cons of various treatments.
About Dr. Dinamarie Garcia-Banigan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- Lahey Clinic Med Center
- Georgia-Morehouse School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
