Overview

Dr. Dinakara Shetty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.



Dr. Shetty works at Houston Primary Care in Warner Robins, GA with other offices in Byron, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.