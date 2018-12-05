Overview

Dr. Dinakar Golla, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc East.



Dr. Golla works at Golla Center for Plastic Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Butler, PA, Monroeville, PA, Indiana, PA, McKeesport, PA, Weirton, WV and Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.