Dr. Dinakar Golla, MD
Overview
Dr. Dinakar Golla, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc East.
Locations
Golla Center for Plastic Surgery107 Gamma Dr Ste 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 963-6677
BHS Wound Center102 Technology Dr Ste 210, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 482-0191
Monroeville Office400 Oxford Dr Ste 100, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 963-6677Friday8:00am - 12:00pm
Indiana Office1265 Wayne Ave # 1265, Indiana, PA 15701 Directions (724) 357-8127
McKeesport Office500 Hospital Way # 500, McKeesport, PA 15132 Directions (412) 664-2400
Sewickley Office107 MOUNT NEBO POINTE RD, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 847-7500
- 7 651 Colliers Way Ste 404, Weirton, WV 26062 Directions (304) 723-6804
Washington Office80 Landings Dr Ste 205, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (412) 963-6677Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly excellent service.Highly recommend.
About Dr. Dinakar Golla, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1164561379
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golla has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Golla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.