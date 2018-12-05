See All Dermatologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Overview

Dr. Dinakar Golla, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc East.

Dr. Golla works at Golla Center for Plastic Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Butler, PA, Monroeville, PA, Indiana, PA, McKeesport, PA, Weirton, WV and Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Golla Center for Plastic Surgery
    107 Gamma Dr Ste 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 963-6677
  2. 2
    BHS Wound Center
    102 Technology Dr Ste 210, Butler, PA 16001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 482-0191
  3. 3
    Monroeville Office
    400 Oxford Dr Ste 100, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 963-6677
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Indiana Office
    1265 Wayne Ave # 1265, Indiana, PA 15701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 357-8127
  5. 5
    McKeesport Office
    500 Hospital Way # 500, McKeesport, PA 15132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 664-2400
  6. 6
    Sewickley Office
    107 MOUNT NEBO POINTE RD, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 847-7500
  7. 7
    651 Colliers Way Ste 404, Weirton, WV 26062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 723-6804
  8. 8
    Washington Office
    80 Landings Dr Ste 205, Washington, PA 15301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 963-6677
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gynecomastia

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • NGS CoreSource
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Dec 05, 2018
    Very friendly excellent service.Highly recommend.
    — Dec 05, 2018
    About Dr. Dinakar Golla, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164561379
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
