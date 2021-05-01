Dr. Dina Winograd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winograd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Winograd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dina Winograd, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Dr. Winograd works at
Locations
Vmd Mediquip LLC6560 Fannin St Ste 2020, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 800-6212
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently moved to Katy, Texas from Austin. I was in need of an endocrine doc. I am so happy I found Dr. Winograd. I would score a 5 in all categories. She is very professional, thorough, and cares about the whole patient. She responds to phone calls, texts, or the portal right away. I Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Dina Winograd, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY TECHNOLOGY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winograd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winograd accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winograd works at
Dr. Winograd speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Winograd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winograd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winograd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winograd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.