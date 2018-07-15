Dr. Dina Weintraub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weintraub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Weintraub, MD
Dr. Dina Weintraub, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.
New York Cardiovascular Associates275 7th Ave, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 233-1838
- 2 305 E 55th St Ste P105, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 375-1001
Scott S Weissman MD PC340 E 49th St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 375-1001
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Weintraub is AMAZING! She is very professional and brilliant (is up to date on all the new medical information/procedures) but it is her compassionate, caring and kind personality that makes one feel very comfortable as a patient. I wish all physicians were like her.
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962449983
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Yale U Greenwich Hosp
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
Dr. Weintraub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weintraub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weintraub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weintraub speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weintraub. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weintraub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weintraub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weintraub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.