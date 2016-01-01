Dr. Dina Vaynberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaynberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Vaynberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dina Vaynberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA.
Dr. Vaynberg works at
Locations
Bald Eagle Pharmacy610 Valley Health Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 265-8200
Care Plus Nj Inc.17-07 Romaine St, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 797-2660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dina Vaynberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- 63 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1932154861
Education & Certifications
- FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaynberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaynberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaynberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaynberg speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaynberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaynberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaynberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaynberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.