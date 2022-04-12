Overview

Dr. Dina Titova, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They graduated from Bashkirskij Gosudarstvennij Medicinskij Universitet and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare, Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, St. Elizabeth Hospital and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Titova works at MultiCare Endocrinology Specialists - Auburn in Auburn, WA with other offices in Lakewood, WA, Gig Harbor, WA and Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.