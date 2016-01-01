See All Oncologists in Carson City, NV
Dr. Dina Tack, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (2)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dina Tack, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Northern Inyo Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center and South Lyon Medical Center.

Dr. Tack works at Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Capitol Oncology
    1535 Medical Pkwy Ste B, Carson City, NV 89703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 445-7960
    Carson Tahoe Regional Healthcare
    1600 Medical Pkwy, Carson City, NV 89703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 445-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barton Memorial Hospital
  • Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
  • Carson Valley Medical Center
  • Northern Inyo Hospital
  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • South Lyon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Dina Tack, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730402025
    Education & Certifications

    • FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tack works at Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City, NV. View the full address on Dr. Tack’s profile.

    Dr. Tack has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

