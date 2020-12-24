Dr. Dina Strachan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strachan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Strachan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dina Strachan, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.
Gold Dermatology853 Broadway Ste 701, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 627-1004
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I love the new office in Murray Hill. They are keeping is very clean. I am pleased with my acne treatments especially the chemical peels and extractions. Getting rid of acne isn't instant but I see progress with the treatments and the medicine.
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Ca Sf School Of Med
- Yale University
Dr. Strachan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strachan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strachan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strachan works at
Dr. Strachan has seen patients for Hair Loss and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strachan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strachan speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Strachan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strachan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strachan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strachan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.