Dr. Dina Rahhal, MD
Overview
Dr. Dina Rahhal, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from American University Beirut Med Center.
Locations
1
Texas Health Hand & Upper Extremity Specialists902 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 120, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 801-1503
2
Frisco Hand Center Pllc3880 Parkwood Blvd Ste 501, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-5719
3
Terry D. Newsom M.d. P.A.4005 W 15Th St, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 519-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Rahhal is wonderful, compassionate and understanding physician. She reconstructed my shattered wrist and hand after a fall. I was so fortunate to have her as my surgeon and I can't give her enough accolades. Her assistant, Carolina is terrific and with Dr. Rahhal they work effortlessly as a team.
About Dr. Dina Rahhal, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1528251568
Education & Certifications
- Kleinert Kutz Hand Care Center- University of Louisville
- Oreg Health Science University Med School
- American University Beirut Med Center
- Princeton Unversity
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
