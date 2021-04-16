Overview

Dr. Dina Rahhal, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from American University Beirut Med Center.



Dr. Rahhal works at Orthopedic Medicine Specialists in Arlington, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.