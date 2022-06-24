Dr. Dina Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Pearson, MD
Dr. Dina Pearson, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Addis Ababa university faculty of medicine and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida .
Pediatric Endocrinology Women Children s Medical Plaza15901 Bass Rd Ste 102, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 350-7732
Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Pediatric Cardiology Naples3361 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 254-4270
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Pearson took her time talking with my son [ ] and telling jim what a great job he has done [ ] and she was proud of him. And He really appreciate it
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
- Female
- 1326250523
- Addis Ababa university faculty of medicine
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pearson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson has seen patients for Pediatric Overweight and Pediatric Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
