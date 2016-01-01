Dr. Dina Mishu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Mishu, MD
Overview
Dr. Dina Mishu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Goodlettsville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Mishu works at
Locations
-
1
3103 Business Park Cir Ste 1003103 Business Park Cir Ste 100, Goodlettsville, TN 37072 Directions (629) 219-7915Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mishu?
About Dr. Dina Mishu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1174519284
Education & Certifications
- T C Thompson Childrens Hospital
- T C Thompson Childrens Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mishu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mishu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mishu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mishu works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.