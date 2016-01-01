Overview

Dr. Dina Mishu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Goodlettsville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Mishu works at 3103 Business Park Cir Ste 100 in Goodlettsville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.