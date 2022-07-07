Dr. Dina Halegoua-Demarzio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halegoua-Demarzio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Halegoua-Demarzio, MD
Overview
Dr. Dina Halegoua-Demarzio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson GI Associates2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 401, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Dept of Gastroenterology/Hepatology132 S 10th St Ste 480, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Too many good things about her, as I had her as.my liver specialist since 2003.
About Dr. Dina Halegoua-Demarzio, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1235347105
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halegoua-Demarzio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halegoua-Demarzio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halegoua-Demarzio has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Viral Hepatitis and Hepatitis C, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halegoua-Demarzio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
347 patients have reviewed Dr. Halegoua-Demarzio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halegoua-Demarzio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halegoua-Demarzio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halegoua-Demarzio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.