Dr. Dina Madni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Madni, MD
Overview
Dr. Dina Madni, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Madni works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Consultants of Dallas7777 Forest Ln Ste A331, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7860Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madni?
Dr Madni is the real deal. My Surgery with her went very smoothly. She is competent, nice and very friendly. I would strongly recommend her to my friends and family.
About Dr. Dina Madni, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1538503735
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Tufts University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madni works at
Dr. Madni has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Madni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.