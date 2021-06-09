Dr. Dina Khalf-Allah, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalf-Allah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Khalf-Allah, DMD
Overview
Dr. Dina Khalf-Allah, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ashburn, VA.
Locations
Professional20955 Professional Plz Ste 110, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 544-9194
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khalf-Allah?
Dr. Dina is an absolute pleasure to work with. I followed her to Fusion from her previous practice as she is the only dentist I trust with my oral health, and she has also become my extended family's dentist due to her knowledge, professionalism, and care.
About Dr. Dina Khalf-Allah, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1386010320
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalf-Allah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalf-Allah accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khalf-Allah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khalf-Allah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalf-Allah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalf-Allah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalf-Allah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalf-Allah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.