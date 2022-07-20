Dr. Kassab has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dina Kassab, DO
Dr. Dina Kassab, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
MGA Obstetrics Gynecology11012 E 13 Mile Rd Ste 212, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 582-7150
Colorectal Clinic of Michigan6043 19 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (248) 844-4550
Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital1101 W University Dr, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 650-4805MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I like her she is one of my favorite doctor. I know her it’s been 2 year. And she Listen all the questions and understand as well. She help me lot! Now I am pregnant and she is take care of me and helping me. I don’t have any complain about her. She is really nice doctor and nice person.
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Kassab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassab has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.