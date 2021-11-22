Overview

Dr. Dina Ibrahim, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ibrahim works at University Neurosciences Institute in Fresno, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Anemia and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.