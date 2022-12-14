Overview

Dr. Dina Ibrahim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Ibrahim works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Southfield in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.