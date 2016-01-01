Dr. Dina Grice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Grice, MD
Overview
Dr. Dina Grice, MD is a dermatologist in Columbia, SC. Dr. Grice completed a residency at Med University SC. She currently practices at MUSC Health Surgical Associates. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
1
Dermatology Groupthe1709 BARNWELL ST, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 312-8890
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Dina Grice, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1285611525
Education & Certifications
- Med University SC
- St Joseph Hospital
- Baylor University
Patient Satisfaction
