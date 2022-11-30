Dr. Dina Gewaily, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gewaily is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Gewaily, MD
Overview
Dr. Dina Gewaily, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.

Locations
Lancaster Retina Specialists2150 Harrisburg Pike # 200, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 399-8790
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gewaily?
Very knowledgeable and gentle
About Dr. Dina Gewaily, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1104054048
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology

