Dr. Dina Galvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Galvin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dina Galvin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.
Dr. Galvin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
VA Boston Healthcare System150 S Huntington Ave, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 232-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galvin?
Really cares about patients, excellent communications
About Dr. Dina Galvin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1083653737
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galvin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galvin accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galvin works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Galvin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.