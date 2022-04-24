Dr. Dina Ezzeddine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezzeddine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Ezzeddine, MD
Dr. Dina Ezzeddine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Sutter Delta Medical Center.
Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Beavercreek4200 Indian Ripple Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 320-5050
Sutter East Bay Medical Foundation2850 Telegraph Ave Ste 130, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 204-8168
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- Sutter Delta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
A very intelligent , cheerful, compassionate and direct doctor. She keeps up with the latest treatments and explains everything with care.
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Wright State U
- Kettering Med Ctr
- Amer U Beirut
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Ezzeddine speaks Arabic.
