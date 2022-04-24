Overview

Dr. Dina Ezzeddine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Sutter Delta Medical Center.



Dr. Ezzeddine works at Dayton Gastroenterology in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Berkeley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.