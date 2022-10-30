Dr. Dina Eliopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eliopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Eliopoulos, MD
Overview
Dr. Dina Eliopoulos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.
Dr. Eliopoulos works at
Locations
-
1
Dina A. Eliopoulos MD9 North Rd Unit 202, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 275-9440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eliopoulos?
Dr. Eliopoulos has a wonderful and calming presence about her. She is an excellent surgeon and a skilled artist of her practice. I am over the moon thrilled with my results and the whole experience was smoother than I anticipated.
About Dr. Dina Eliopoulos, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1033198247
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eliopoulos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eliopoulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eliopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eliopoulos works at
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Eliopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eliopoulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eliopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eliopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.