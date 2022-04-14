Dr. Dina Elaraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elaraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dina Elaraj, MD
Dr. Dina Elaraj, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology675 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8182
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
My fiance saw Dr Elaraj for what ultimately became a parathyroidectomy. I didnt meet her before the surgery, but my fiance raved about her knowledge, ability to explain in plain English, and her empathy. After meeting her day-of surgery, I couldn't agree more. After feeling total uneasy by the idea of leaving him in the OR, I felt a great sense of comfort knowing he was in good hands after speaking with her. And post-surgery she called me with a fantastic update, educated me on the next steps, and even explained an interesting finding she had during surgery and encouraged us to watch out. Wholeheartedly recommend.
- Endocrine Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1407887631
- University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
- Univeristy of Rochester Medical Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Dr. Elaraj has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elaraj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elaraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elaraj speaks Dutch.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Elaraj. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elaraj.
