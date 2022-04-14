See All Otolaryngologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Dina Elaraj, MD

Endocrine Surgery
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dina Elaraj, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Elaraj works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology
    675 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 14, 2022
    My fiance saw Dr Elaraj for what ultimately became a parathyroidectomy. I didnt meet her before the surgery, but my fiance raved about her knowledge, ability to explain in plain English, and her empathy. After meeting her day-of surgery, I couldn't agree more. After feeling total uneasy by the idea of leaving him in the OR, I felt a great sense of comfort knowing he was in good hands after speaking with her. And post-surgery she called me with a fantastic update, educated me on the next steps, and even explained an interesting finding she had during surgery and encouraged us to watch out. Wholeheartedly recommend.
    Cristina — Apr 14, 2022
    About Dr. Dina Elaraj, MD

    • Endocrine Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Dutch
    • 1407887631
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
    • Univeristy of Rochester Medical Center
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dina Elaraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elaraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elaraj has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elaraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elaraj works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Elaraj’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Elaraj. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elaraj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elaraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elaraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

