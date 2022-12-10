Dr. Dina Eftimescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eftimescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Obstetricians & Gynecologists
- TX
- Corpus Christi
- Dr. Dina Eftimescu, MD
Dr. Dina Eftimescu, MD
Overview
Dr. Dina Eftimescu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from McMaster University.
Dr. Eftimescu works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal Bend Internal Medicine Group5920 Saratoga Blvd Ste 360, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 500-4151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Adenomyosis
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Cervicitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat High Risk Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Growth Restriction
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Maternal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cysts
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Uterine Fibroids
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Accelerated Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Acinar Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Acquired Aplastic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Adenocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Ampullary Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anemia of Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Angiosarcoma of the Breast
- View other providers who treat Antepartum Eclampsia
- View other providers who treat Antepartum Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Aplastic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA)
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Bartholin's Cyst
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Basal Type Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Basosquamous Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Blood Coagulation Disorders, Inherited
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Breech Position
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Cervical Polyps
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Dexamethasone Sensitive Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex
- View other providers who treat Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex
- View other providers who treat Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex
- View other providers who treat Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex
- View other providers who treat Disuse Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Drug-Induced Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Eclampsia
- View other providers who treat Ectopic Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis of Colon
- View other providers who treat Exertional Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Disorders
- View other providers who treat Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Gestational Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Infections
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hemolytic Anemia, Acquired Autoimmune
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat High-Risk Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypercholesterolemia Due to Arg3500 Mutation of apo B-100
- View other providers who treat Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Dominant
- View other providers who treat Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Recessive
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroid Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Intrapartum Eclampsia
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Leiomyoma
- View other providers who treat Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS)
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Multiple Gestation
- View other providers who treat Multiple Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Eclampsia
- View other providers who treat Preeclampsia
- View other providers who treat Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Stage 4 Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis
- View other providers who treat Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Cancer
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Eftimescu?
Love her, she’s so caring and honest. She goes out of her way to make sure her patients are cared for.
About Dr. Dina Eftimescu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1164400982
Education & Certifications
- McMaster University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eftimescu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eftimescu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eftimescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eftimescu works at
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Eftimescu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eftimescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eftimescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eftimescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.